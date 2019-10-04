Snow guns fire up at Killington

The calendar says October but Killington Resort is gearing up for a frosty night of making snow in anticipation of another early opening.

With temperatures expected to dip below 30 degrees Friday night in many areas, the resort fired up its snowguns to speed Mother Nature along. Killington often boasts the earliest opening and the longest season in the state, with 211 days last season.

The resort is getting ready to host the FIS Women's World Cup Thanksgiving weekend.

Snow -- the natural kind -- was also spotted on Mount Mansfield, Whiteface Mountain and other higher elevations Friday.

