Snow expected to cause messy evening commute

A storm that brought severe weather to the Southeast is going to bring some snow to our southern region.

The National Weather Service is predicting 1 to 3 inches across the area.

The snowfall is expected to begin in the morning, and make for a slippery evening commute.

VTrans say their snow maintenance crews are treating roadways in Bennington and Windham Counties. They say the roads are not yet snow-covered in our southern region, but they say travel speeds have decreased as snow is starting to stick to the roads.

They say morning commuters should be careful and watch their speed

Officials say in central Vermont, snow is expected to move in by 9 a.m., but VTrans say it shouldn't significantly impact the morning commute.

And then in northern Vermont, officials say light snow should start midday and continue throughout the evening.