Snow trucked in for annual Rutland Winterfest

Rutland is a winter wonderland! Crews from Casella Construction spent Tuesday afternoon unloading about 60 truckloads of snow on Center Street.

It's part of the annual Rutland Winterfest, with a sledding track the length of a couple of football fields.

Last year, more than 1,000 people went down the makeshift mountain.

Organizers say the cold weather should make it a fast track.

"I think the point of this is really just to get everybody out. It's February, it's winter, it's long and the beauty of Vermont is to get out and enjoy the seasons and we're at that point now," said John Casella of Casella Construction.

This year, they added a third track.

The fun begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and is free for everyone.