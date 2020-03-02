Snowboarder killed after striking tree at Loon

Police say a snowboarder was killed after he fell near the edge of a trail and struck a tree at Loon Mountain.

Lincoln police said 55-year-old Brent Narkawicz was snowboarding with a friend Sunday when the accident happened. Police said lifesaving medical services were attempted, but Narkawicz, who was wearing a helmet, did not survive.

The trail was rated as “more difficult." Narkawicz was from Coventry, Rhode Island.

