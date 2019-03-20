Snowmobiler dies in crash in upstate New York

A 50-year-old man has been found dead near his crashed snowmobile after a search near his home in the southern Adirondacks.

Police say Jon Brockway of Hadley died in a rollover snowmobile crash on a trail sometime on Tuesday. A forest ranger in a search detail found his body late Wednesday morning.

Brockway was reported missing by his wife Tuesday night after he didn't return from an afternoon ride in the trail network near his home.

At least 20 snowmobile fatalities have been reported this winter in the Adirondacks. Ridership has been higher than in recent years because of persistent heavy snow cover.

