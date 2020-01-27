Snowmobiler in NH crash charged with having suspended license

PITTSBURG, N.H. (AP) New Hampshire's Fish and Game Department says a snowmobile operator who went off a trail and struck a rock or stump was charged with having a suspended license for the vehicle.
Conservation officers said they investigated the crash on Saturday in Pittsburg.
They said the snowmobile operator, Terri Chase, of Kingston, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.
She was brought to a hospital in Colebrook.
An investigation showed that Chase's privilege to drive had been previously revoked.
Chase was charged with operating a snowmobile with a suspended license.
It wasn't immediately known if she had a lawyer, and a phone number couldn't be found for her.
