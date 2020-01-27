Snowmobiler in NH crash charged with having suspended license

New Hampshire's Fish and Game Department says a snowmobile operator who went off a trail and struck a rock or stump was charged with having a suspended license for the vehicle.

Conservation officers said they investigated the crash on Saturday in Pittsburg.

They said the snowmobile operator, Terri Chase, of Kingston, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

She was brought to a hospital in Colebrook.

An investigation showed that Chase's privilege to drive had been previously revoked.

Chase was charged with operating a snowmobile with a suspended license.

It wasn't immediately known if she had a lawyer, and a phone number couldn't be found for her.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)