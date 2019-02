A snowmobiler was killed in a crash in Southern Vermont Tuesday.

It happened in the town of Winhall.

Police say three riders were on VAST snowmobile trail number 7 when one of them, Steven Jenks, 48, of Shelburne, Massachusetts, lost control and hit a tree.

Jenks' companions and first responders tried to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.

A member of the Southern VT Snowmobile Task Force is investigating the crash.

Call Winhall police if you know anything about the crash.