Snowmobilers urged to take precautions during warm up

New Hampshire's Fish and Game Department says as it warms up, snowmobile riders and fishermen need to take precautions.

The department says snowmobile riding in southern New Hampshire is requiring special attention. The recent warm weather, combined with rainy conditions has caused snow on many trails to be depleted down to the base ice layer or the bare ground of rocks, stumps and roots.

Riders are asked to use caution, reduce speeds and pay attention for potential hazards on the trails.

The department also said ice is becoming unsafe at this time of year due to extended periods of temperatures above freezing. It's not advisable to drive vehicles onto the ice. Those on foot should also use an ice chisel or auger to determine ice thickness before setting out.

