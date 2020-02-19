Snowshoe portraits popping up in the Northeast Kingdom

John Predom's Island Pond backyard looks like any other, but go a few hundred feet in the air and this landscape transforms into his pristine canvas.

The Vermont native has been snowshoeing since he was 11-years-old.

It's his parents who instilled in him a love for the sport, and it was pictures on the internet that inspired him to take it one step further.

Predom says he doesn't plan his patterns before setting out, but with each attempt his designs are more and more dazzling.

"I've gotten better at counting my steps, so I get the right distance every time and that makes it so I'm more accurate with my designs," said Predom.

