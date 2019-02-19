Social Security phone scam targets Vermonters

Police in Stowe are warning the public about a phone scam that has already cost victims thousands of dollars.

In this version, the scam artists claim to be with the Social Security Administration. They say there are fraudulent charges on the victim's bank account, and if they don't make a payment, their account will be frozen and an arrest warrant will be issued. The scammer then tells the victim to buy Google Play Cards and send the information.

Stowe police say they have gotten several complaints from people who sent the scammers money and compromised their bank accounts. Altogether, the victims are out more than $5,800.

Stowe police remind people never to give out personal, Social Security or banking information to people who call.

