Social media helps NY family recover cat lost after fire

Thirty days after flames destroyed a multifamily complex in Dannemora, New York, one family was still searching for some of their pets. It looked like a losing battle until a surprising social media post surfaced.

"I've never been in a fire, so I didn't know what I was hearing," Jess Desourdy said.

Desourdy and her family are still trying to recover from the loss of their Dannemora home and everything in it to a fire last December.

"I could see smoke and I could smell burning plastic," Desourdy said.

When the flames broke out, the family was in their two-story apartment and the only way out was to jump.

"I immediately knew I had broken bones," Desourdy said.

While she's still in pain, she's grateful her family is safe and they were able to get one dog out with them. She said she saw her other dogs and cat escape but they haven't found their way home.

"We haven't come up with anything, and then there was June," Desourdy said.

Fifteen miles are a lot for your feet-- even more on your paws-- but June battled the traffic for weeks and found her way to Pray's Farmers Market in Plattsburgh.

Pray's sent photos to the Elmore SPCA, and by the power of social media, the family was reunited.

"If she went 15 miles, how far could the other ones have gone?" Desourdy wondered.

But it gives them new faith the rest of their pack will come back, too.

"Now there is hope, there is still hope that we will find the others," Desourdy said.

Now as for June, they say she's a little shaken up after the fire but she's doing OK. She's not currently living with the family in the home because the friend who took them in can't have June there because of health concerns. She's staying with her brother-in-law down the road.

The family also is looking for a new home to live in that does take pets and they hope to have their family and all of their pets under one roof again.