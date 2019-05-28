Social media, smartphones helping Plattsburgh police solve crimes

Policing has changed a lot in the last 20 years with technology. In today's world, people want to capture everything, and often do on their smartphones. But what if one of the moments captured and shared online involves a crime?

Plattsburgh Police Captain Brad Kiroy is watching a three second video that recently surfaced on Facebook of a man kicking a dog at Point Au Roche State Park in Plattsburgh.

"I have no idea what happened after that. I have no idea what happened before that -- leading up to that combination of whatever. I have a snap shot of what took place," Capt. Kiroy said.

Videos similar to this one have popped up on Facebook feeds before, but can they help police?

"It provides a perspective to an incident. Not necessarily an all encompassing perspective, but a perspective, and any perspective is useful when investigating," Capt. Kiroy said.

Useful and important, videos can show what happened in real time. That's what's behind the push for cruiser cams and police body cams. Plattsburgh Police have gathered video from other sources recently, like surveillance video from Plattsburgh's Five1eight Nightclub, where a patron choked a bouncer. And then there was the couch fire from St. Patrick's Day weekend that destroyed a car.

"It has so much value, but at the same time the value has to be categorized with eyewitness testimony, with other physical evidence that takes place," Capt. Kiroy said. And making sure the video wasn't altered in anyway. "In this day in age some of the software that people have access too is beyond my ability to make that determination. but there are ways to determine if it's been edited or not."

Capt. Kiroy says police want to make that determination before the video ends up on social media. "If the person believes that it would help aide an investigation, to turn it over, or at least discuss it with an officer before posting online," he said.