Soft opening for new bakehouse

Two Sons Bakehouse had its ribbon cutting ceremony and soft opening Thursday.

After 15 years working at Mansfield Breadworks, Bill Hoag decided it was time to go out on his own.

Hoag says they'll offer simple sandwhiches, breakfast foods and some really good bread baked in a wood fired stove.

Two sons Bakehouse was supposed to get going in April, but of course with everything going on with the pandemic, things were delayed a bit.

While some small businesses are having to close up shop, Hoag is going in the other direction with a hope for success.

"It's pretty exciting. It's been a long time coming for us. I just wanted to keep going forward with it and keep going and doing it. So, here we are and I think we can figure out a way to make it work and we're going to try," says Hoag.

Right now, Two Sons Bakehouse is just doing wholesale to businesses in the area. The plan is to open to the public on July 10th with a focus on take out orders only.