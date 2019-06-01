Soggy spring puts damper on dairy

An unusually rainy Spring has been causing problems for Vermont farmers.

At Saturday’s 63rd Annual Vermont Dairy Festival, WCAX News spoke retired dairy farmer Maurice Parent. He says the long-lasting rain has caused a handful of problems on farms in Enosburg Falls.

“It definitely makes it harder because it’s hard to get to the fields. And you can get stuck in the fields,” he said.

He also said the rain makes it difficult to spread manure and plant corn, and it can alter the taste of beef.

“There’s too much moisture in it. It’s wet and mushy. The grass draws a lot of moisture. And you don’t get as many solids out of the feed,” he said. “The quality of the feed won’t be as good because of too much rain and you won’t get the mineral contents in the feed that you would if it was sunnier weather.

Local farmers say that could also impact the amount of milk available.

“If the quality of the feed’s not there, your volume of milk is going to be less,” Parent explained. “And you sell milk by the hundred pounds so if you’ve got less milk, you’ve got less income. And it all trickles down.”

Parent also told WCAX about the financial impacts. He said loss of production can cost farmers thousands of dollars and many small family-owned farms have been forced out of the business in recent years.