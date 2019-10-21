Solar project proposed for Lyndonville

A White River Junction company wants to build a solar energy field in the northern Vermont community of Lyndonville.

Kevin Davis of Norwich Solar gave a presentation to the select board this week.

The Caledonian Record reports that Davis said his company is looking into developing a 500-kilowatt project along the railroad tracks behind the former Kennametal/Tap & Die building on Main Street. He asked the select board if the town of Lyndon wanted to purchase some of the power produced, saying it could save an estimated $800 annually if it does.

But Bill Humphrey, Lyndonville Electric Department's general manager, says net metering arrangements are draining resources from small electric utilities. He says the department gets no revenue from these arrangements but must deliver the power to net metering customers.

