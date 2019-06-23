Soldiers sharpen shooting skills at regional championship

Members of the Army and Air Force are training in Vermont this weekend for the Regional Marksmanship Championship.

Seventy-five servicemen and women from five New England states, New York and Nebraska will be participating in readiness exercises until Sunday at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site. Officials say the purpose of the training to prepare soldiers physically and mentally to accurately shoot their weapons in combat.

“The chance to actually fire a service weapon in a somewhat realistic environment is kind of nice,” said Captain Christopher Clements of the Vermont Air Force. “So the ability to actually train with the weapons you would fight with. Just overall, trying to make ourselves a more lethal force."

Soldiers range in ability from beginners to advanced shooters. Clements said the benefit of that is being able to assess their individual abilities in comparison to their peers’.

Vermont Army National Guardsman Ronnie Hurt explained how the Marksmanship Championship differs from day-to-day training.

“It lets the shooter actually see what they’re actually doing versus in a normal qualification, they’re just trying to hit a target and knock it down,” he said. “This actually lets them see what they’re doing, what they’re doing wrong, and how to fix it. It develops the soldier’s skill a little bit.” Hurt told WCAX News that a qualification is testing that each soldier undergoes to verify if their shot is accurate enough according to the Army’s standards.

One of the exercises servicemembers participated in is called the “Falling Plates Match.” The challenge consists of two four-person teams. Each team member sprints 100 yards to face 10 targets. They then get into position on the ground and fire at the targets. The first team to knock down all 10 targets wins. Officials say the purpose of the Falling Plates Match is to increase each soldier’s heart rate and strengthen their ability to shoot under pressure. They also say it emphasizes the importance of soldiers being able to combine gunfire to defeat the enemy in battle.

“It increase their readiness and their lethality,” said Major Brooks Hayward of the New Hampshire Army Guard. “This is above what we normally would do and it’s also above the capabilities that we normally would do. So it really increase what these soldiers can do individuality. Being able to use your weapon competently and confidently is a huge part of the Military’s mission.”

Major Hayward also discussed the purpose of bringing the Air Force and the Army Guard together for training.

“As much as they’re separate organizations, we’re really one in the same within that state,” he said. “There’s a single general that commands both of those entities within the state. So there’s not much of the difference other than the fact one uniform says U.S. Army and the other says U.S. Air Force. We’re all one team. It’s great to build those bonds.”

Another purpose of the training is to prepare these soldiers for the National Marksmanship Championship and introduce them to some of the events they'll be participating in.

