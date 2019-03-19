Sole Burlington High School candidate answers public questions

Burlington High School's interim principal is fighting to keep his spot in the district.

Noel Green answered community recommended questions today in front of a pretty sparse crowd.

Superintendent Yaw Obeng announced on Monday that the four other candidates dropped out for other opportunities.

Green used the word "consistency" many times tonight -- an alternative to the three principals the school has had in the last four year.

"My goal is to stay at BHS and to improve the quality of education," Green said. "To improve climate and culture for both students and faculty and staff and for the community. I plan to be here, I am not going anywhere."

Student questions that were discussed on WCAX Monday night were not discussed, such as censorship of student journalists, or taking the doors off boy's bathrooms to prevent juuling.