Sole finalist for UVM president visits campus

The University of Vermont's sole finalist for president was on campus Thursday. It was his first chance to publicly meet with staff, faculty and students.

Suresh Garimella said he was drawn from Purdue University to the University of Vermont because of its long history and its reputation. And while he said he's still learning about the university, he feels his experience fits the school's needs.

"I'm slightly flattered and mildly embarrassed," Garimella said.

Thursday, Garimella made his first media appearance on the University of Vermont campus. The sole finalist for UVM's next president faced questions about his vision for the state's largest university, including how he will help bring in money.

"The important thing is to have a clear vision. Most folks who want to give back want to support the vision and know we're going somewhere," Garimella said.

Details of that vision, he said, would come down the line if he is given the job, which the university's board has indicated is highly likely. But he pointed to key values, including coming to collective solutions and maintaining affordability even amid budget constraints.

"I don't believe that continually increasing tuition is the answer," Garimella said. "Have a fiscal plan that's very focused on efficiencies. Whenever you have efficiencies, you exploit them."

Strains of declining enrollment-- one challenge UVM's next president will face-- are already being felt on campus. Thursday, students and faculty from the College of Arts and Science protested cuts. Cuts the administration says were in response to a 37 percent drop in humanities enrollment and a $1.3 million deficit. The administration says it's increasing course capacity in 12 percent of classes and has cut the equivalent of about five full-time jobs.

Students at the rally told WCAX News they hope the incoming president will work with them to find a solution.

"I would love for the candidate to listen to us," said Meagan Cummins, a senior. "And for him to come in and support the students and show that he hears the concerns that we're talking today would be amazing."

Garimella told us he didn't have enough knowledge yet to weigh in on the issue but did suggest that everyone needed to approach the problem with eyes wide open.

"Look to the college to suggest how they would like to address the realities that are out there," Garimella said.

We asked how much the incoming president would make. A UVM spokesperson said while salary is part of the negotiation, it would likely be in the realm of what the current president makes. That's about $440,000.

Some faculty members felt they were left out of the process for choosing the next president and were unhappy they were presented with just one candidate, which is not the way it was done in the past. Garimella said he didn't set the conditions for the search but noted they are in line with what other universities around the country are doing. And he said he would have been part of a public process if that had been the route the university had gone.