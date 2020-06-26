'Solidarity rally' for racial justice held at Burlington City Hall

A "solidarity rally" for racial justice held in downtown Burlington Friday afternoon attracted a few dozen outside of city hall.

Speakers included local leaders and Congressman Peter Welch, who spoke on racial disparities and police violence against people of color.

"All any of us want and have a right to expect is equal treatment, equal opportunity, and not to be treated differently because of the color of our skin," Welch said.

"We need to get past the dialog stage. We need to get past the planning and get to the implementation state. We need action," said Patrick Brown, the rally's organizer.

He says the goal of the rally is to keep the conversation going and increase awareness of these critical issues.

