Can Vermont solve its child care crunch?

Parents and lawmakers-a-like are aware that Vermont is experiencing a child care crisis. Child care workers have trouble finding livable-wage jobs, while owners face struggles of hiring-and-maintaining staff.

According to Vermont Department of Labor figures from 2017, child care work is among some of the lower median-hourly-rate salaries in the state, earning a median rate of $12.71 per hour. Prospects weren't much higher for preschool teachers who earned $14.57 per hour.

Seven Days' Alison Novak spoke with several child care workers, educators, and child care center owners about the issues they face.