Some Burlington beaches closed due to blue-green algae

Some Burlington beaches are closed Friday after blue-green algae was spotted.

Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront says the cyanobacteria blooms are at North Beach & Texaco Beach and signs have been posted.

The closure comes as temperatures are expected to go into the 90s for a second day in a row in the Burlington area.

The toxic algae thrive on hot, calm days and in shallow water. Health officials say swimming or wading in water with cyanobacteria may cause skin rashes, diarrhea, a sore throat, stomach problems, or more serious health concerns. Dogs are especially vulnerable to the toxic effects.

