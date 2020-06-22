Some Burlington beachgoers disregarding the rules

The heat is driving people to the water. In Burlington, the Parks, Recreation and Waterfront Department says they are seeing a lot more people at North, Texaco and Oakledge beaches. But they say a lot of younger visitors are disregarding the rules and making a mess that they don't clean up.

We are told they're leaving litter behind, bringing glass bottles onto the beach, camping at places other than North Beach, making fires in the evening, as well as berating staff and groundskeepers.

Cindi Wight, the director of Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront, says they're happy to see so many visitors mostly in the college-age group, but they need to be more responsible and respectful.

"The high use-- we're glad that they're coming down to our beaches. It's a great place to be rather than stuck in their apartments. But we really need them to step up, be responsible citizens and clean up after themselves," Wight said.

She says they hope this issue will resolve itself and they won't have to resort to adding restrictions or barring individuals from local beaches.