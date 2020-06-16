Some NH long-term care centers will allow outdoor visits soon

Some long-term care centers in New Hampshire that meet state and federal criteria should be able to allow outdoor visits as soon as this weekend.

Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette said Tuesday the centers need to submit a plan to health officials that would include designated sites for visits.

She said appointments would be limited to two visitors per resident, and both must be over age 12.

Visitors and residents would wear masks, maintain social distancing and not have physical contact.

Also, Gov. Chris Sununu says more than 5,400 small businesses in New Hampshire have qualified for grants from a fund that comes from the state’s share of a federal coronavirus relief fund.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)