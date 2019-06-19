Some NY clerks won't give licenses to those in US illegally

Some county clerks in New York say they will defy a new state law authorizing driver's licenses for immigrants who entered the United States illegally.

Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns says Wednesday he's going to federal court with his concerns that the law signed by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday conflicts with federal policy.

Kearns says Buffalo-area motor vehicle offices won't grant driver's licenses to those here illegally and will send applicants to a state-run auto bureau in Syracuse, more than two hours away by car.

Clerks in Rensselaer, Niagara and Allegany counties are among those who've also told local media outlets they will not grant licenses to people in the country illegally.

Kearns says offices will be able to spot those here illegally because they'll only have a foreign passport.

