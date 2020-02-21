Some Vermont Guard soldiers headed to Europe

Vermont National Guard soldiers will leave Saturday for North Macedonia.

Next week, they will begin developing training for natural disasters with events scheduled over the year.

North Macedonia operates a NATO medical facility that supports the Balkan Region, so the Vermont Guard will share best practices with people there in the case of a real disaster.

Vermont has had a state partnership program with North Macedonia for 25 years.

"So we are going to share some of our techniques and procedures responding to natural disasters and they're going to share theirs, as well, and make this a joint-engagement where we build each other's readiness," said Maj. Joseph Phelan of the Vermont Army National Guard.

The Vermont Guard is also partnered with Senegal.