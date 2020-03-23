Vermont National Guard activated after state of emergency declaration

Seven members of the Vermont National Guard are on active duty, after the governor declared a state of emergency.

Two soldiers are serving as planners to help increase Vermont's medical capacity.

Five airmen will also help in warehouse logistical operations.

To help prevent the spread of the virus, the Guard is also changing the way they do some trainings.

"We're going in April to a virtual drill so we'll utilize the time available to have our soldiers and airmen work from home so that they can accomplish a lot of the different training requirements that they have," said David Manfredi with the Vermont National Guard.

We're told additional guardsmen are ready to respond if the call should come.