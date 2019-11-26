Some Vermont State Police phone lines down

Vermont State Police say some of their dispatch phone lines are down after a routine upgrade.

Police said Tuesday morning that anyone calling the Vermont State Police barracks in Williston. St. Albans, Middlesex, Derby, or St. Johnsbury using a seven-digit dispatch phone line will get a busy signal until the problem is fixed.

Officials say people can still call 911 to reach state police dispatch for emergencies. They say radio communications are still working.

Officials say the failure happened during an overnight upgrade and do not know how long the administrative lines will be down.

