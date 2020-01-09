Some Vermont lawmakers push for marijuana sale system

Some Vermont lawmakers are urging the full Legislature to pass a law to tax and regulate marijuana sales in the state.

Proponents of a plan passed by the state Senate last year held a news conference Thursday at the Statehouse.

Current Vermont law allows for the possession of small amounts of marijuana for recreational use, but it does not include a mechanism to tax and sell marijuana.

Last spring, the Senate passed a bill that would do that, but it has not yet been acted upon by the House.

Proponents are hopeful a bill can be acted upon with the next few months.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)