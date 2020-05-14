Some Vermont students eligible for a food benefit amid the pandemic

Families in need will be able to feed their children using extra benefits.

The Vermont Department for Children and Families and the Agency of Education have been authorized by the federal government to give temporary meals so no child goes hungry during the pandemic.

We're told about 35,000 K-12 students are eligible because they were participating in free or reduced meal programs at their schools before April 1. These households can now receive a benefit of more than $380 per child.

Families that already get 3Squares Vermont on an EBT card will be given the additional benefit on their card by May 27.

Other families will be given special cards, called P-EBT. That will come in the mail by May 27.