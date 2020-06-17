Some Vermont teachers concerned about reopening guidance

U.S. Rep. Peter Welch and Vt. Sen. Tim Ashe addressed a group of teachers Wednesday afternoon about the reopening of schools.

The state released the safety and health guidance Wednesday afternoon.

The 25-page document gives supervisory unions, school districts and independent schools help in deciding how to conduct in-person learning.

But some of the teachers on the conference call have concerns.

"I've had a chance to read through the documents that were released a couple of hours ago, relatively quickly. It seems to me, as a high school teacher, that we're already maxed in terms of the amount of staff we have to students. We don't have extra staff and the projection of trying to divide students into smaller groups necessitates more staff. I can't figure out how to make the problem of staffing work in high schools and with all of the students moving around the building, I just don't feel confident that there is a way to make high schools safe," said Kerrin McCadden, a teacher.

The guidance does give schools some requirements, such as:

-A daily health check for all students and staff at the first point of contact.

-Hand sanitizing stations are required at the entry of each school.

-Everyone is required to wear a facial covering-- pre-K students require consideration regarding age and child development.

-Schools must work with families who have a child with special health or educational needs.

The Agency of Education and Vermont Department of Health say this is the first of several sets of guidance.