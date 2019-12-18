Some Vt. school districts failed to conduct child abuse background checks

Twenty percent of Vermont school districts failed to conduct child abuse background checks last year in violation of state law.

According to a report by the state auditor's office, 11 of the 56 districts and supervisory unions did not screen new hires through the Child Protection Registry. Ten of those districts claimed they did not know they were required to. Seven other districts failed to get background checks on contract employees.

Auditor Doug Hoffer says by failing to do the checks, schools could unknowingly employ people who have abused or neglected children in the past. He says most of the schools informed of their failings are going back to conduct checks on people they hired and all agreed to follow the law going forward.

Click here for the auditor's full report.