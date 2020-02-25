Some Central Vermont ambulances to get 'sensory bags'

Some Central Vermont ambulances will soon be carrying special equipment to help calm autistic patients.

Washington County Mental Health Services says the program to outfit three ambulances in Barre and two in Montpelier is the first of its kind in Vermont. The “sensory bags” will contain weighted blankets; stress balls; fidget gadgets; small whiteboards with erasable markers; noise-canceling headsets; and other calming sensory items.

The mental health organization says many people on the autism spectrum can become unnerved when in an unfamiliar place or confronted by the uniforms, sirens and an ambulance's brightly flashing lights.

