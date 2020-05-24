Some churches re-open, other houses of worship stay closed

It’s the first Sunday that houses of worship across Vermont have been allowed to reopen, two months after closing under Governor Phil Scott’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order. Some reopened under the new guidelines, others remained closed.

Prayer and song filled the Faith Baptist Church sanctuary in Winooski Sunday morning.

“It feels wonderful to be back in church. We missed seeing everybody," said Dave Roy, member of the First Baptist Church.

“I was happy to hear it on the news. I screamed when I heard it on the news," said Lana Duqette, another member of the First Baptist Church.

15 out of the congregation's average 50 congregants showed up on Sunday. Complying with psychical distancing guidelines, they spread out in the pews and while praying at the altar. Although in-person fellowship looks a little different now, many were eager to get back to it.

“The hardest part of being away from church family is the connection. We’re every close. These are my sisters and brothers in Christ," said Karen Bushey of the Faith Baptist Church.

“Being able to actually talk and see people. One of the things about being a Christian that’s great is being able to encourage everybody and look people in the eyes and things and you can’t do that remotely," Roy said.

As some houses of worship are opening back up, others remain closed.

Rabbi Jan Salzman of the Ruach Hamaqom synagogue in Burlington says her congregation is waiting for a coronavirus vaccine before restarting in-person teaching.

“Each of us is responsible for each other and the idea that we could open up and let someone come in and end up infecting other people, it just doesn’t seem right," she said.

Rabbi Salzman believes you don’t necessarily need a house to worship.

“We are very excited in some ways about having this opportunity to re-imagine what is a synagogue? What is a church? What is a spiritual community going forward, if we’re not coming together," she said.

Bishop Christopher Coyne says catholic churches expect to open on June 1st, and announcement is expected this week. According to a statement from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington a church re-opening committee is working on a safe path forward.

"A church re-opening planning committee comprised of parishioners, medical professionals, pastors and diocesan leadership has been meeting over the last several weeks to prepare church re-opening protocols. Our churches will open for the celebration of Mass and the other sacraments once protocols are finalized and implemented and we are confident that our parishes are prepared to safely open according to the CDC and Vermont Department of Health guidelines."