Some cliffs closed to protect nesting peregrine falcons

The Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife is reminding hikers that several cliff areas are closed this spring and part of the summer to protect nesting peregrine falcons.

The sites will remain closed until Aug. 1 or until officials determine that the risk to the birds has passed.

Vermont's lead state game warden, Col. Jason Batchelder, says climbers and hikers are asked to maintain a respectful distance from nests as the falcons are very sensitive to human presence.

The closed cliffs are in Addison, Barnet, Bolton, Bristol, Fairlee, Johnson, Lowell, Marshfield, Rochester, Salisbury, South Burlington, Vershire and Woodbury.

The list of sites can be found on the department's website at www.vtfishandwildlife.com .

