Some downtown Burlington streets to close to support local businesses

Starting on Saturday, several downtown Burlington streets will be closed to cars as part of an initiative to help local businesses.

College, Bank, Cherry, Center, and S. Champlain Streets will all be closed every Saturday from now until August 28. That will go from noon to 8 p.m.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says it's part of the Open Streets BTV project that's looking to support the recovery of the local economy and create safe ways for residents to reconnect.

Weinberger says the closed streets will allow more people to visit businesses in a safe outdoor setting and will help businesses serve more people with the current indoor capacity limits.