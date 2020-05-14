Some elective procedures back at Vermont's largest hospital

Elective surgeries are ramping back up at Vermont's largest hospital.

Three people underwent elective outpatient procedures Wednesday at the University of Vermont Medical Center's Fanny Allen campus in Colchester.

Hospital President Dr. Stephen Leffler says a lot of people have been patiently waiting to get procedures that they really need.

Leffler said the hospital’s goal is to get back to doing 60% of the procedures they were doing pre-COVID-19, which will allow for patients to be socially distant and for the cleaning of operating rooms between cases.

The Vermont Health Department reported Thursday three new cases of people with the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the total just over 930.

