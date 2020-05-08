Some employees concerned about returning to Ethan Allen plant

Hundreds of employees at the Ethan Allen furniture plant in Orleans have been told to go back to work on Monday.

We heard from several of them worried about their safety. But the company is allowed to restart operations after the governor eased restrictions.

We learned from the state that the company is required to follow strict guidelines to keep employees safe and to keep a plan on file at the company. Employees can ask to see those plans.

If an employee is concerned, the state suggests they talk to Ethan Allen managers about not returning. Or if they have a chronic health condition, they should talk to their doctor.