Some employers desperate to hire in wake of COVID-19

While many people are out of a job because of the coronavirus, essential businesses are desperately looking for new staff. Staffing firms say you could even pick up new skills by trying something out of your comfort zone.

"Many of my clients have been deemed essential," said David Coryer of Coryer Staffing.

Coryer's whole team is working to fill vacant jobs for his clients.

"Those companies are looking to meet individuals to fill the open positions that they have so they can keep producing their product," he said.

Thousands of people are losing jobs and their main source of income due to COVID-19. And they might be looking to get back to work sooner rather than later.

Local grocery stores are looking for more help. Market 32 said they want to hire more than 2,000 people for their stores in six states.

It's a similar story at gas stations, Walmarts and local manufacturers.

"We've had several people reach out to us," Coryer said.

And then there is health care.

"Anybody in health care can totally agree with this statement: we're always recruiting. CNAs, LNAs, CPN, RN," said Sandy Geddes of Meadowbrook Health Care in Plattsburgh.

At Meadowbrook Health Care, the need is desperate. They need CNAs and will pay you to become CNA-certified. And they are offering a five-figure incentive.

"For CNAs, we're offering a $10,000 sign-on bonus for evening and night shift," Geddes said.

Coryer says even if it's just a temp job to fill the time until you can get back your real job, use this time to try something new.

"It may be a time to sort of explore whether or not the skills and experience you have might relate to a different industry," Coryer said.

If you are looking for work, the North Country Chamber of Commerce has a list of local businesses looking to hire.