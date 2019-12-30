Some gas prices up, some down in northern New England

Weekly gas prices have fallen a bit or went up slightly in parts of northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy surveys show that the average price of gas in Vermont is $2.59 a gallon, down 1.8 cents from last week. The price in Maine and New Hampshire went up slightly. In Maine, it increased less than a penny to $2.55 a gallon. In New Hampshire, it went up a cent, averaging $2.46 a gallon.

