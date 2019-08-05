Some hospitals with losses seek big rate increases

Some Vermont hospitals are seeking big rate increases as half a dozen expect to end this year with a deficit.

Vermont Public Radio reports that hospitals must submit their budgets to the Green Mountain Care Board at the beginning of July for a review and rate increase hearing in August. The board reviews the budgets with an eye toward controlling costs.

According to reports submitted to the board, Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans expects to lose more than $4.7 million this year and Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend projects a deficit of $1.2 million.

Copley Hospital in Morrisville expects to lose more than $1.2 million.

Not all of the state's 14 hospitals reported losses. Most of the larger hospitals said they could have rate increases below 3.5 percent.

