Some locals concerned about Stowe lacrosse tournament

The annual Stowe LAX classic is still on this year despite the pandemic. The event draws thousands of people to Vermont each year. That's causing some concern for locals.

"Sports, festivals? Don't do it. Don't," said Ellie Johnson of Morrisville.

"I think it can happen. You won't see me attending, but I think it can take place," said Kevin Thompson of Massachusetts.

The mixed reactions are in response to the 2020 Stowe LAX Classic. Some people are worried about the influx of out-of-staters it could bring to Vermont. In previous years, between 3,000 and 5,000 people headed to the town for the tournament. Ellie Johnson thinks it's a recipe for disaster in the middle of a pandemic.

"At the end of the day, I just think it's a dumb move," she said. "It doesn't make sense when there's still very much a pandemic going on. I'm just disappointed by people insisting on having big events when we know what happens where big events occur."

According to the event's website, there are safety protocols in place, including limiting groups to less than 100. Some people are still worried about how the close-contact sport will be regulated. Kevin Thompson thinks people should be allowed to participate if they choose to.

"I don't have any objection," he said. "They have to understand the ramifications of potentially getting the virus, but I guess I believe in people get to decide for themselves as to whether or not they would participate in such a close-proximity to each other sort of thing."

The event is scheduled for July 18-19. Anyone who wants to participate should review the current travel rules for Vermont, which are updated every Friday.