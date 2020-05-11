Some overnight camping, backcountry privies off limits

In order to align with current federal and state guidelines for health and safety, USDA forest officials in Vermont are restricting overnight camping at campgrounds and shelters. Officials say the use of backcountry privies is also prohibited.

Our Darren Perron spoke with John Sinclair, the forest supervisor of the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forests to find out more about the restrictions. Watch the video for the full interview.

Areas impacted by the closures include:

-Rochester Ranger District: Bingo Campground, Chittenden Brook Campground, Moosalamoo Campground and Silver Lake Campground.

-Manchester Ranger District: Greendale Campground, Grout Pond Campground, Hapgood Pond Campground, Somerset Campground, and Old Job (shelter).

-Appalachian Trail and Long Trail Shelters and Privies: Churchill Scott, Governor Clement, Clarendon (privy only), Stony Brook, Winturri, Thistle Hill, Happy Hill, Minerva Hinchey, Greenwall, Little Rock Pond, Big Branch, Lost Pond, Griffith Lake, Peru Peak, Bromley, Spruce Peak, Douglas, Stratton Pond, Story Spring, Kid Gore, Goddard, Melville Nauheim, Congdon and Seth Warner.

-Long Trail Shelters and Privies: Battell (Mt. Abe), Cooley Glen, Emily Proctor, Skyline Lodge, Boyce, Sucker Brook, Sunrise and Tucker Johnson.

