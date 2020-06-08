Some recreational sports cleared to resume in Vermont

Gov. Phil Scott on Monday gave the greenlight for some organized sports to resume in Vermont.

Recreational sports-- not professional or college-level sports-- may start up again.

No more than 25 people are allowed at a time, including coaches and players.

Crowds cannot be larger than 25 people.

This is for low-contact sports like baseball and lacrosse, not football, wrestling or basketball.

Scrimmages can begin June 15 within the team.

On July 1, competition within the league can begin.