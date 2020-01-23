Source of outbreak at popular NH restaurant remains a mystery

State officials have been unable to identify the source of a norovirus outbreak that sickened 20 people and led to one death at a restaurant co-owned by a Democratic congressman.

Eighteen of the 20 people who became ill were attending a private function Nov. 24 at the Puritan Backroom in Manchester and two others worked the event.

The restaurant is co-owned by Rep. Chris Pappas. It is a frequent stop for presidential candidates.

In a report issued this month, the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control Infectious Disease Surveillance Section said it was unable to find the source of the outbreak.

