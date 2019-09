This weekend, thousands of volunteers are fanning out across the Connecticut River watershed to pick up trash and debris from rivers and shorelines.

This is part of Connecticut River Conservancy's 23rd annual Source to Sea Cleanup. It's a four-state, watershed-wide event with local groups taking part. Today, people in Brattleborro, Dummerston, and Lyndonville Vermont as well as people in Plainfield and Lyme New Hampshire will be cleaning up.