South Burlington 20-year-old catches eye of Teen Vogue and GLAAD

A 20-year-old South Burlington filmmaker and LGBTQ activist has been using his art to make a difference, and in doing so has caught the eye of Teen Vogue and GLAAD.

GLAAD 20 Under 20 is a major accolade for LGBTQ youth looking to make change in the world of media and activism. This year, Alex Escaja-Heiss found out he was taking home a nomination.

"I think the reason I love film is because of that intersection of advocacy and the technicalities of storytelling and filmmaking," said Escaja-Heiss.

Escaja-Heiss says he grew up in a world that didn't understand him or represent him, but that molded him into an artist and activist. "I constantly was doubting myself because there was no realistic representation of who I was around me, so I had to seek out sources like real people, I had to research online but it was difficult," he said.

His drive and determination to merge the gap between activism and art left him with a major accolade before he could even take a legal drink.

GLAAD 20 Under 20 consists of influential LGBTQ people taking on the world of media and activism. Escaja-Heiss says he was speechless, knowing what had gone into becoming one of the top activists in his age bracket. "It was certainly very overwhelming seeing my name on that list beside those that I admired and look up to. I felt a lot of gratitude and love for my younger self," he said.

He says his journey to this moment started on plane during a flight from Montreal to Burlington where he watched the film 'My Prairie Home.' By the time he landed, he'd made a major decision -- to use film and family to give the world the most true version of him.

"It's a scary thing to face a reality that who you are can be your authentic self is someone who will have a difficult time living in this world," he said.

Escaja-Heiss says the sky is the limit and that the fight isn't just for him, but for all those following in his footsteps. He's on track to graduate from UVM in May 2021. His goal to move to New York City and continue creating films, all the while making a safe and artistic space for members of the LGBTQ community.