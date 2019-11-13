South Burlington City Center moves forward with ribbon-cutting, ground breaking

A long-awaited element of South Burlington's City Center project is complete.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday for Market Street followed by a ground breaking for City Center. This comes after fifty or more years of talk about construction and possibilities for the area.

The vision for City Center includes a senior living center, city hall and library. It's slated to be completed in the summer of 2021.

City Manager Kevin Dorn says the changes will help boost business growth along Market Street. "We've got more buildings that are being planned by the developers here in City Center -- a new building over behind Healthy Living -- and there will be other buildings in here throughout over the next number of years," he said.

They expect the build-out of City Center to happen over the next ten or so.