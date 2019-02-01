South Burlington High School to raise Black Lives Matter flag

South Burlington High School students will raise the Black Lives Matter flag Friday to fly during the month of February in honor of Black History Month.

The school board unanimously passed a motion supporting the raising of the flag beginning this February and every February thereafter.

Students will be participating in events to raise awareness about equality prior to the flag raising.

The ceremony takes place Friday afternoon around 3 p.m. but it is not open to the public.

South Burlington's High School Principal Patrick Burke says he stands with students of color and wants them to know they matter.

"I support them in their goal of raising awareness that South Burlington is a changing community, and I accept their challenge that I do more as an educational leader to address racial inequities that exist in our system," said Principal Burke.