South Burlington Police looking to identify car theft suspect

The South Burlington Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect linked to a car theft.

The incident occurred on Williston Road in South Burlington during the early morning hours of Friday, May 1, 2020.

The vehicle stolen is a 2019 Grey Honda CRV with Vermont registration GFS106.

If you recognize the suspect or locate the vehicle, please contact the South Burlington Police Department at 802-846-4111.

The South Burlington Police Department is urging everyone to lock their cars and to remove valuables, or move any valuables out of sight.