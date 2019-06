Officials temporarily closed a section of Hinesburg Road Monday afternoon after construction crews hit a residential gas line.

The closure was announced around 2:30 p.m. South Burlington Police closed a section of Hinesburg Road to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic. between Ruth and Iby Streets.

Officials tell WCAX crews hit a gas line leading to a house. There were no evacuations and the leak was expected to be repaired soon.

The road reopened around 3:10 p.m.